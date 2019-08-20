Ftb Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Home Depot Com (HD); Pdc Energy (PDCE) Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Cut Stake

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc. (PDCE) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 17,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 130,321 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, down from 147,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 304,008 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE)

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 1,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 13,901 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 12,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.14B market cap company. The stock increased 4.52% or $9.39 during the last trading session, reaching $217.34. About 8.10M shares traded or 106.52% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $328,000 activity. On Friday, May 10 Ellis Mark E bought $373,000 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Lc has 0.08% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 31,900 shares. Pier Capital Ltd reported 1.25% stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 87,260 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Nv holds 32,037 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust holds 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) or 146 shares. Harris Assocs L P, Illinois-based fund reported 2.09M shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 24,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Interstate National Bank owns 3,910 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ranger Investment LP reported 1,225 shares stake. Alps Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Principal Fincl reported 531,555 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). At National Bank & Trust reported 9,814 shares.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 21,178 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $111.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) by 16,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Investment Advsrs owns 48,486 shares. Alps Advsrs accumulated 24,656 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lederer And Counsel Ca holds 3,007 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Puzo Michael J reported 1.7% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Comerica Bankshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 584,392 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Com reported 2,659 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Limited Liability Corp owns 23,771 shares. Garde Capital Inc has 1,634 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nadler Financial Group Inc has 2,739 shares. Invesco invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Caprock Grp Incorporated has invested 0.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nicholas Invest Partners Limited Partnership owns 14,552 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Montecito Financial Bank And Trust has 0.23% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,913 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt has invested 1.67% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper Co Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:IP) by 58,975 shares to 12,368 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:KEY) by 29,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,516 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc Com.