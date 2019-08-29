Ftb Advisors Boosted Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com Usd0.01 Class A (LYB) Holding; Banner (BANR) Sellers Decreased By 2.83% Their Shorts

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) had a decrease of 2.83% in short interest. BANR’s SI was 809,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.83% from 833,400 shares previously. With 161,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR)’s short sellers to cover BANR’s short positions. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.78. About 108,941 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 04/05/2018 – Banner Corporation to Attend the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 04/05/2018 – Banner Year for Asset Managers Could Be Catalyst for Change; 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in; 01/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health has $1.7B this year in construction projects; 18/05/2018 – EPRINT GROUP LTD 1884.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS FROM E-BANNER SEGMENT; 23/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: 03-23-18 – Fitzgerald, Allegheny League of Municipalities Announce Banner Communities; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q Rev From Core Operations $117.4

Ftb Advisors Inc increased Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com Usd0.01 Class A (LYB) stake by 25.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ftb Advisors Inc acquired 16,841 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com Usd0.01 Class A (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Ftb Advisors Inc holds 82,397 shares with $6.93M value, up from 65,556 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com Usd0.01 Class A now has $24.93B valuation. The stock increased 3.25% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 2.77M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $6,380 activity. The insider Riordan Kevin F bought 111 shares worth $6,380.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial services and products to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, cash management services, and retirement savings plans. It has a 12.16 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Banner Corporation shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 15,325 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 1,369 shares. 1.55 million are owned by Goldman Sachs. Bank Of America De accumulated 259,406 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). D E Shaw Inc invested in 72,428 shares. Chicago Equity Lc invested 0.11% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Stieven Cap Advsrs L P accumulated 152,370 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 839,077 shares. Balyasny Asset reported 24,237 shares stake. Victory Cap Management has 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 24,073 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp has 2.42M shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 48,199 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 26.91% above currents $72.02 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Monday, August 5. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $9800 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Monday, August 5. UBS maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Thursday, July 11. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $8900 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Monday, July 22. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 5 report.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $498,873 activity. Another trade for 7,246 shares valued at $498,873 was bought by Patel Bhavesh V..