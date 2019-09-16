Ftb Advisors Boosted Its Exelon Com Npv (EXC) Position by $421,355; Market Value Declined; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Position in Illumina (ILMN) Upped by $58.88 Million as Stock Declined

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp Com Npv (EXC) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 8,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 97,971 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 million, up from 89,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp Com Npv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 7.53M shares traded or 26.78% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 260,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.72M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $300.91. About 1.26M shares traded or 2.18% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley: Exelon Is ‘Too Cheap To Ignore’ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Vanguard Small Cap Value Vipers Formerly Vanguard Index Tr (VBR) by 8,918 shares to 49,250 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (NYSE:BA) by 12,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,563 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Etf (IJT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Tru Com Na owns 8,732 shares. Td Asset Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cap Intll Invsts holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 11.44M shares. Parametric Lc reported 0.16% stake. 1St Source Commercial Bank holds 5,274 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) owns 46,353 shares. 397 were reported by Fincl Advantage. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 24,912 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 616,632 shares stake. Wade G W & reported 5,701 shares. Cibc Corporation owns 288,679 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 267,868 shares. Georgia-based Montag A & Assocs has invested 0.16% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 131,329 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sea Ltd by 900,000 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $73.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).