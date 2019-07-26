Fsi Group Stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) Cut as Market Value Declined; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holder South Dakota Investment Council Has Boosted Its Position by $324,000

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 65,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 544,135 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 44.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 31,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 1.14 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Company stated it has 276,771 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Invest Advisors holds 6,815 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 37,700 shares. First Personal Fin Service holds 29,825 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 0.01% or 16,496 shares. Archford Cap Strategies has 340 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na owns 1.78 million shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Inc accumulated 3.89M shares. 7,500 were reported by Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 23,243 shares. Pension Serv accumulated 635,040 shares. State Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 160 shares. Serv reported 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 68,280 shares to 261,242 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 9,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. 19,000 shares were bought by Humphries Brian, worth $1.16 million.

