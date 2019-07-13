Fsi Group Position in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Has Lowered by $4.61 Million as Share Price Declined; As Harley Davidson (HOG) Shares Declined, Impala Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 94.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 102,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,525 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 108,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 1.43M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 85.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 293,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 636,153 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.69 million, up from 342,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.63. About 1.09 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 14.48% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $250M-$270M; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson profit drops 6.2 pct; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF TARIFF ON IMPORTED STEEL, ALUMINUM IN U.S., AND MIDDLE OF FEB, SEEN ALUMINUM, STEEL PRICES RISE EVEN FURTHER; 10/05/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Rev $1.36B; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson: Accelerating Strategy for Growth; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO COMMENTS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW

More notable recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Harley-Davidson earnings preview – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “No Juice for Harley Davidson’s Turnaround: LiveWire Is a Nonstarter – The Motley Fool” published on January 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Southwest Sees More MAX Delays; Harley Heads to China – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “After Solid Quarter, Harley-Davidson And Its International Growth Are Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Trust Company invested in 310 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Inc has 0% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 46,860 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 17,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com holds 6,996 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 17,325 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 343 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Inc Limited Com reported 105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Community Bankshares Na reported 200 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk owns 351 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 72,215 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Utah Retirement Sys reported 30,768 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% or 259,995 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Pcl invested in 1.10M shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.04% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 249,570 shares to 8.50M shares, valued at $23.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 136,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,217 shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 46,544 shares. Maltese Cap Limited Com owns 2.24% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 644,053 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc owns 156 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 295,149 shares. 8,146 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 277 shares. Penn Cap Mgmt holds 0.07% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 5,726 shares. First Republic Mngmt Inc reported 13,830 shares. 5,100 are owned by Fruth Inv Mgmt. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 1.42M shares. Cambridge Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Sei Invests Communication holds 331,526 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research has 32,951 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc stated it has 0.05% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 23.60% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.89 per share. ZION’s profit will be $200.81M for 10.54 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Will Reach to USD 2601.6 million by 2025: Zion Market Research – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alphabet Gets CPUC Permit, Boosts Self-Driving Initiatives – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zions Bancorporation Earnings: ZION Stock Slides as Q1 EPS Down Y2Y – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Reasons to Add Zions (ZION) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ZION vs. FRC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.