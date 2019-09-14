Fsi Group Position in Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC) Has Lowered by $2.12 Million; Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Lifted Holding by $2.56 Million

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 38,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.92 million, up from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $359.55. About 362,580 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) by 88.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 176,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% . The hedge fund held 22,723 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $290,000, down from 199,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 77,906 shares traded or 27.22% up from the average. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $84.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 12,794 shares to 19,319 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 38,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold OSBC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 0.50% more from 19.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Gp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Wellington Gru Llp accumulated 495,433 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 167,329 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 67,373 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 92,247 shares. 69,040 were accumulated by First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 19,299 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 14,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 34,070 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank reported 91,901 shares. Pnc Ser Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 75 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt owns 1.10 million shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co reported 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated reported 71,349 shares stake.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $5,317 activity.

Analysts await Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. OSBC’s profit will be $9.27 million for 10.35 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Old Second Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 165,325 shares to 204,691 shares, valued at $14.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1625 On Semiconductor 15.10.2023 (Prn) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.90M shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Provident Investment Management Inc reported 116,371 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.61% or 18,589 shares in its portfolio. Financial Architects invested in 0% or 5 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0.01% or 164 shares in its portfolio. Murphy has 3,600 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsr Lp reported 0.08% stake. Global Thematic Partners Llc stated it has 36,024 shares. 1,996 are owned by Horizon Investments Lc. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 191,203 shares. Nomura Asset Management owns 23,488 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Geode Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Company Delaware stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 18,000 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas holds 0.94% or 33,747 shares in its portfolio.