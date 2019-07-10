Fsi Group Position in East West Bancorp (EWBC) Raised as Stock Price Declined; As Masco (MAS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Sadoff Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $410,475

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 11,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 111,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 99,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 804,497 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 10,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 842,266 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.11M, down from 852,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 2.06M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.78 million for 12.13 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H & holds 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 20,175 shares. Axa holds 0.06% or 409,600 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap has 190,100 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 138,096 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com. Cadence Capital Ltd holds 19,855 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 466 were accumulated by Cwm Limited. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 13,574 shares. Ftb Incorporated holds 0% or 691 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fil Ltd stated it has 7 shares. 169,100 are held by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Weiss Multi has 0.35% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Sadoff Invest Lc accumulated 2.84% or 842,266 shares. 151,997 are owned by Federated Pa. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 19,900 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 45,872 shares. 47,964 were accumulated by Mackenzie Fincl. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0% or 8,700 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 125,230 shares. Amp Capital Ltd reported 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Mason Street Limited Liability Co owns 77,085 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability reported 405 shares. Korea Investment Corp holds 0.01% or 36,300 shares in its portfolio. Smith Graham And Inv Advsrs LP reported 108,970 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 2.25 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 228,591 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta accumulated 4,781 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 118,394 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 132,225 shares to 18,283 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 52,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,920 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).