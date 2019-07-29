Fsi Group Lowered Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holding by $4.61 Million as Shares Declined; Orbimed Advisors Holds Holding in Boston Scientific (BSX)

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 94.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 102,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,525 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 108,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 3.14 million shares traded or 48.84% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 2216.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 5.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.79 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222.24M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 4.94 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q Tax Benefit of $225M-$250M on Final Settlement of IRS Disputes; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boston Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSX); 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $777,478 activity. STEPHENS STEVEN DAN also sold $385,590 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares. BLACKFORD DAVID E had sold 2,172 shares worth $107,927 on Wednesday, February 13. ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold $259,205 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 07/23/2019: TRU,THFF,BRO,ZION – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why it is a Wise Idea to Hold Zions (ZION) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zions -4.4% as Q2 disappoints – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 324,772 shares. Profund Lc holds 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 4,717 shares. Strategic Global Advisors Lc reported 57,943 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited reported 129,406 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). New York-based Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Int Gru Inc, New York-based fund reported 74,033 shares. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, Aperio Grp Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 133,629 shares. James Invest Rech Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 8,139 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 382,254 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 30,184 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 68,396 shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.85 million for 10.36 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.96 million activity. Fitzgerald Joseph Michael had sold 44,236 shares worth $1.77M on Tuesday, February 12.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 63,858 shares to 43,499 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) by 252,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invitae Corp.