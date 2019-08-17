Fsi Group Lowered Its Stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by $325,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Increased Its Visa A (V) Position by $21.06 Million as Share Price Rose

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 44.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 31,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 1.16 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Visa Inc A (V) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 135,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 3.91M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609.81M, up from 3.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Visa Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

