Fsi Group Lowered Its Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position by $584,675 as Market Valuation Rose; As Cit Group (CIT) Shares Declined, Owl Creek Asset Management LP Upped Stake by $25.66 Million

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 88.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 493,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.19 million, up from 556,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 735,844 shares traded or 3.87% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALSO COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 21/03/2018 – VTG NOW SEES CIT RAIL DEAL TO BE COMPLETED IN 2H; 06/03/2018 – CIT OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 29/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 18 Months; 12/03/2018 – ON DECK CAPITAL – MOST RECENTLY, BRAUSE SERVED AS EVP AND TREASURER OF CIT GROUP AND CIT BANK; 05/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 5 / 2018 – Toys R Us- Delaware, Inc. dba Toys R Us and Babies R Us (Store #6333 Queens) – New York Cit; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Cont Ops EPS 79c; 24/04/2018 – CIT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 95C; 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption of Approximately $883 M of Its Unsecured Debt; 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 ALL OF OUTSTANDING $383 MLN 5.500% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBR 2019

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 16,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 197,121 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, down from 213,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.61. About 4.03 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 302,800 shares to 990,932 shares, valued at $26.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiberius Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $936,573 activity. The insider Fawcett John J. bought 7,000 shares worth $307,717. 2,000 shares were bought by Solk Steve, worth $84,900. On Tuesday, August 13 McPhail Kenneth bought $43,139 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 36,000 are held by Alberta Investment Management Corporation. Aperio Ltd invested in 99,817 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd owns 211 shares. Royal London Asset Management owns 44,320 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Assetmark owns 3,206 shares. Voya Limited Liability owns 17,859 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp, a Japan-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 833 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 146,664 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 41,945 shares. Barnett And Company has invested 1.49% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 161,600 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 11,000 are held by Bp Plc.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.68M for 9.44 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $84.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 12,794 shares to 19,319 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 46,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 380,147 were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Llp. Intact Investment Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 117,500 shares. Raymond James Finance Ser owns 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 33,195 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Zwj Invest Counsel Inc has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc reported 0% stake. Bb&T Secs Limited Com invested in 23,308 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 7.17M shares. Holderness Invests Com has invested 0.1% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 3.53M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Japan-based fund reported 1.77 million shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Limited owns 385,255 shares or 5.57% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 143,151 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.05% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $486,750 activity.