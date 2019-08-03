Fsi Group Lowered Holding in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) by $545,024 as Market Valuation Rose; As Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Market Value Declined, Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $3.20 Million Its Holding

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.81M market cap company. The stock increased 5.77% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1. About 436,316 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 17,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 213,826 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, down from 230,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 4.15M shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Mercantile Asset Llp invested in 0.92% or 404,288 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 1,937 shares. Parkside Bancorp & holds 0.01% or 538 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc has 70,135 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 25,900 shares. Qs Investors Ltd holds 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 56,504 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 0.03% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 3.09 million shares. Palouse Cap Management, a Washington-based fund reported 161,924 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 24,713 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Zwj Counsel Inc reported 379,327 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 30,623 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.23% or 599,233 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Profund Advsr Lc has 0.02% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 11,665 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0.03% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $444.16M for 9.15 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 16,863 shares. 49,900 are held by Spark Inv Management Lc. Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 17,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 33,425 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 13,216 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 16,100 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt stated it has 135,600 shares. 437,299 are owned by Endurant Mngmt L P. 80,598 are owned by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs accumulated 3,474 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 144,669 shares. 23,489 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Bailard, a California-based fund reported 33,000 shares. 17,570 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS).