Fsi Group Lowered Bank Amer (BAC) Holding By $1.43 Million; Aew Capital Management LP Lifted Its Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Holding

Aew Capital Management LP increased Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) stake by 0.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aew Capital Management LP acquired 4,689 shares as Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS)'s stock rose 5.92%. The Aew Capital Management LP holds 558,295 shares with $63.81M value, up from 553,606 last quarter. Equity Lifestyle Properties now has $12.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $133.87. About 110,141 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Fsi Group Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 16.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fsi Group Llc analyzed 52,932 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)'s stock rose 1.39%. The Fsi Group Llc holds 270,920 shares with $7.48M value, down from 323,852 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $246.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 36.32 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And stated it has 66 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis LP accumulated 0.04% or 41,282 shares. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 14,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 1.28M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 1.23M shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 16,136 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 38,167 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability reported 27,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Honeywell Int stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 196,700 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Co Ma reported 0.03% stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 190,174 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technology Incorporated holds 2,600 shares.

More notable recent Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:ELS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity Lifestyle Properties declares $0.6125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Aew Capital Management LP decreased Vici Properties Inc stake by 131,100 shares to 2.78 million valued at $60.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) stake by 149,500 shares and now owns 2.84 million shares. Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.92’s average target is 31.62% above currents $26.53 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The rating was upgraded by Wood on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.61 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.