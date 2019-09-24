Fsi Group Increases Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION); As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Price Rose, Holder First Trust Advisors LP Lowered Its Position by $477,014

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 12,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 203,798 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.84M, down from 216,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 5.68M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 196.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 12,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 19,319 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $888,000, up from 6,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 1.26M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.56M for 23.17 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 43,460 were reported by Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc. Moreover, Jnba has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 32 shares. Smith Moore, a Missouri-based fund reported 31,896 shares. 25,133 are owned by Rockshelter Mgmt Ltd Company. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.18% stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1,251 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Lp holds 2,538 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hrt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 117,765 shares. National Pension Service invested in 1.22M shares. Everence Capital Mgmt accumulated 19,630 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 13,906 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mountain Lake Management Limited Liability holds 35,000 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has 0.12% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 186,567 shares. Nomura Inc accumulated 1.05 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cullen Capital Mngmt Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 23,200 shares.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $53.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 38,703 shares to 55,117 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 41,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,717 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pggm Invests reported 76,441 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 0% stake. Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp reported 0.37% stake. 11.56 million are owned by Invesco Limited. Moreover, Twin Cap Management has 0.08% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 839 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 10,681 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 1.02M shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 12,318 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 18,738 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Ocean owns 164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 31,736 are held by Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.06% or 4.72 million shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $84.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 51,540 shares to 3,460 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 50,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,114 shares, and cut its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC).

