Fsi Group Increases Holding in Regions Finl New (RF); Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Valuation Rose While Pillar Pacific Capital Management Increased Its Position

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 94,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 295,124 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 200,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 18.06 million shares traded or 58.56% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 5,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 76,293 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 70,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 1.50M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement has 44,495 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Prudential Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 15.68 million shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Communications Incorporated invested in 1.21 million shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Plancorp Limited Co stated it has 0.12% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.09% or 47,862 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Commercial Bank invested in 0.05% or 17,726 shares. Paragon Management reported 20,432 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. American Gru owns 476,944 shares. 243,265 are owned by Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Com. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has 843,485 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Forest Hill Capital Limited Liability Co owns 435,059 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested in 10.51 million shares. Moreover, Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has 0.02% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 25,974 shares.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 17,032 shares to 213,826 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 132,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,283 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).