Fsi Group Holds Holding in Regions Finl New (RF); Ppl (PPL) Holder Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Raised Its Position by $1.70 Million

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 94,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 295,124 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 200,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 1.39M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 54,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 552,600 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.56M, up from 497,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.1. About 238,322 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL)

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 22,041 shares to 81,922 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 207,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 507,206 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett, a Ohio-based fund reported 400 shares. Capital Int has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Apg Asset Nv has 161,417 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.11% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 44,945 shares. Wetherby Asset reported 0.04% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Massachusetts-based Essex Invest Co Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited invested in 0.11% or 40,035 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Washington Trust Commercial Bank invested in 0.06% or 12,629 shares. First Personal Financial Serv reported 0.16% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 245,461 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.08% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 60,023 shares. Bell Bank holds 93,924 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 32,095 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 632,382 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0.07% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). First Western Capital Mngmt Com holds 3.47% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 17,273 shares. Huber Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 485,700 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 74,124 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Fincl Counselors accumulated 414,101 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Parkside Bancshares Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Dupont Cap Management Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Toth Fincl Advisory reported 493 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Raymond James And Assoc reported 1.37 million shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd reported 46,610 shares. The Mississippi-based Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department has invested 0.05% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.95M shares.