Fsi Group Holding in Regions Finl New (RF) Raised by $1.32 Million; Bell State Bank & Trust Has Lifted Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Position by $788,880; Stock Value Declined

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 94,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 295,124 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 200,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 8.21 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 19,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 66,292 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 46,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 1.61 million shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – HSBC, BNP, SocGen stumble on weak results; 09/04/2018 – Angola Gets $500 Million From HSBC Account Frozen Due to Fraud; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to Pay $100 Million to Settle Libor-Rigging Suit (Correct); 15/03/2018 – 60RB: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/04/2018 – Standard (HK): More surgery on cards for HSBC; 25/05/2018 – HSBC: Court Approved Transfer of Accounts From HSBC Bank Plc to HSBC UK; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 31/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold LTD; 12/03/2018 – PRICED: HSBC FRANCE EU1.25B 5Y SENIOR MS +20

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,640 shares to 27,747 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 77,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,955 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HSBC – A Stumble, Not A Fall – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HSBC Bank embarks on branch expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HSBC +2.4% on retail, wealth management strength – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HSBC Bank’s Personal Lending Platform Goes Live – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Inv Management Inc reported 216,401 shares. Alabama-based Welch Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.03% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Principal Financial Grp holds 0.03% or 2.43M shares in its portfolio. Gsa Llp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Moody Bankshares Division invested in 0.01% or 26,379 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.99M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 94,609 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott stated it has 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Guggenheim Limited Liability Com stated it has 319,299 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 2.99 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 4.59 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Legal And General Group Public Limited Com invested 0.06% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 2.01M were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund.