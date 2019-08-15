Fsi Group Holding in Keycorp New (KEY) Has Raised by $3.03 Million as Share Price Rose; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shares Rose While Wexford Capital LP Trimmed Its Position

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 304,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.85M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 521,828 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 71.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 201,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 482,733 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 280,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 2.23 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 25,000 shares to 31,400 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 52,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,920 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 27,334 shares. Smith Graham Com Invest Advisors LP has invested 0.56% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Century has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 13,131 shares. Hartford Fin Mgmt invested in 267,633 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 90,164 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na owns 13,303 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co reported 319,403 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Qci Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 4,113 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.1% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 7.05 million shares. Ls Advsrs owns 47,596 shares. Enterprise Fincl Serv accumulated 448 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited stated it has 256,770 shares. Massachusetts Finance Service Co Ma reported 6.35 million shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 101,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Investment Mngmt reported 43,500 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Round Table Services Ltd Liability owns 0.13% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 13,276 shares. 9,920 were reported by Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Hap Trading Limited Company invested in 21,683 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt holds 36,964 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nbw Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 12,938 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 13,802 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt reported 8,030 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Co holds 0.12% or 15,096 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Ami Management reported 33,550 shares stake. City Holdg holds 850 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fdx Inc accumulated 102,338 shares. Chemical State Bank has 82,359 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Duff Phelps Investment Management Communications has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).