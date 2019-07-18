Fsi Group Has Upped Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stake by $981,704 as Market Valuation Declined; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Holder Nbt Bank N A Raised Position

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 23,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 126,926 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, up from 102,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 338,378 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 123.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 3,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $199.53. About 6.47M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May; 13/04/2018 – Russia to ban Telegram messenger over encryption dispute; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Nixes 583 Million Fake Profiles (Video); 07/04/2018 – It comes after reports that AggregateIQ may have improperly had access to the personal data of Facebook users; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Grassley Says Congress Must Determine Whether to Bolster Privacy Rules; 11/04/2018 – Facebook’s Days as an Unregulated Monopoly May Be Numbered; 22/05/2018 – COOPERMAN: FACEBOOK DOESN’T LOOK EXPENSIVE TO ME; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zuckerberg at the European Parliament to answer questions; 16/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg To ‘clarify’ Personal-data Issues To The European Parliament — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Sri Lanka — Facebook must meet its own standards

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,401 shares to 9,080 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,637 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000. Shares for $128,408 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $92.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 132,225 shares to 18,283 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 52,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,920 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $88,108 activity. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Theisen Randall S sold $109,233. BOYD WILLIAM S bought $113,125 worth of stock.

