Fsi Group Has Upped Its Keycorp New (KEY) Holding by $3.03 Million; Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Lowered Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position by $2.11 Million as Stock Value Declined

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15 million, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $124.18. About 1.53M shares traded or 1.24% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 71.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 201,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 482,733 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 280,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 5.45M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,663 shares in its portfolio. 37,670 are held by Mackenzie Corporation. Rothschild & Asset Management Us has invested 0.2% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Oakbrook Investments Limited Co has 12,730 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. King Luther Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.32% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Pictet Asset accumulated 82,156 shares. Gru reported 72,718 shares stake. Dubuque National Bank & Co invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Retirement Systems Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 189,900 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp Incorporated owns 1,804 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 8.59M shares. Bluestein R H accumulated 207,932 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.07% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 120,700 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 23 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.93% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 282,000 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $25.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 995,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.70 million for 14.31 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 17,032 shares to 213,826 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 132,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,283 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).