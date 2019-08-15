Fsi Group Has Raised Position in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by $981,704 as Market Valuation Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Cut Stake by $1.18 Million as Shares Declined

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 23,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 126,926 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, up from 102,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 1.18M shares traded or 62.16% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 17.63 million shares traded or 65.54% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,123 were accumulated by Pinnacle Advisory Gru Inc. The New York-based Stone Run Cap has invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Milestone Grp has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 240,070 shares. Ima Wealth reported 0.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cim Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% or 5,977 shares. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma reported 0.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.26% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Broderick Brian C stated it has 1.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Washington Comml Bank reported 32,925 shares stake. Interactive Advsr has 0.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 800 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Company holds 225,577 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Lbmc Investment Advisors Ltd Com holds 14,887 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Goodman Financial owns 16,387 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.41 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md. 140,435 were reported by Stifel. Jefferies Group Limited Co reported 27,786 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 46,236 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 627,204 shares. Mariner Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.06% or 303,300 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 18,439 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs owns 12,971 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hightower Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company reported 69,182 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 102,365 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.46% stake. Brinker, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 47,167 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

