Fsi Group Has Lowered Keycorp New (KEY) Stake as Stock Rose; Darsana Capital Partners LP Maintains Stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR)

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 6.75M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $549.25M, up from 6.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 204,604 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36; 10/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Exits MRO Joint Venture in China; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Spirit Aerosystems Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Is Stable; 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 94.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 455,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 26,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $479,000, down from 482,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.26. About 3.43 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.58M for 9.51 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $84.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 38,789 shares to 109,167 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 46,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Research And Management invested in 31,395 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 312,153 shares. Winfield Associate Incorporated stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Fruth reported 15,641 shares. 80,694 were accumulated by Tokio Marine Asset Management Com. Mendon Advsr reported 0.28% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg accumulated 0.14% or 961,335 shares. The Georgia-based Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.46% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Ameritas Inv Partners stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Zacks Invest Mgmt has invested 0.73% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Asset One owns 587,062 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Boston Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. 973,379 are held by Stifel Finance. Sky Lc stated it has 0.16% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 2.27M are owned by Earnest Prns Limited Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.04% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 166,350 shares. The New York-based Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Nordea Inv Ab holds 395,543 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management invested in 0.05% or 3,669 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiduciary has 0.01% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Moreover, Arrowstreet Lp has 0.07% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 394,801 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 1,115 are owned by Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 14,652 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.07% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 20,981 shares. Primecap Management Ca has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

