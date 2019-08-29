Fsi Group Has Lowered Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Increased Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake by $362,700

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 94.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 102,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 6,525 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 108,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 936,442 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 3.72M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.88 million for 9.42 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Co invested in 1,466 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of America De reported 0.01% stake. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Co reported 0.07% stake. Seizert Capital Prtn Limited owns 490,125 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas holds 0.03% or 21,283 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 45,065 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 119,284 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 104,067 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 8,827 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Company reported 5,109 shares. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.55% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.15% or 388,314 shares in its portfolio. Axa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Eaton Vance Management holds 116,751 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 69,750 shares.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) by 6,970 shares to 18,201 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,462 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. $173,524 worth of stock was bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30. BEST RHYS J also bought $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 109,905 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The New York-based Duquesne Family Office has invested 0.3% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 1,221 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 679,454 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Lc invested in 11,766 shares. Gideon Capital owns 15,577 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Usca Ria Limited Liability has 85,016 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Hawaii has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 10,575 shares. Tobam reported 521,270 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar has 7,320 shares. Moreover, Landscape Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Alyeska Investment Gp Ltd Partnership reported 0.38% stake. Bartlett & Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Davis Selected Advisers invested in 0.07% or 556,389 shares.