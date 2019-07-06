Fsi Group Has Lowered Its Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by $4.61 Million; Private Capital Management Position in Raymond James Financial (RJF) Boosted by $11.89 Million

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 94.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 102,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,525 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 108,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 1.31 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) by 5308.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 148,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18 million, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $85.61. About 453,895 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $1.21 million activity. $385,590 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares were sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN. LAURSEN THOMAS E sold 1,237 shares worth $59,951. BLACKFORD DAVID E had sold 2,172 shares worth $107,927 on Wednesday, February 13. ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold $259,205 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Tuesday, February 12. Smith Jennifer Anne also sold $373,977 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 168 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.07% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 61,364 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors Inc owns 61,624 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Ltd invested in 886 shares. Gam Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Farmers Merchants Investments accumulated 0% or 101 shares. Heartland Advisors reported 224,323 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund has 412,490 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Ltd invested in 0.01% or 13,827 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 6,118 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 337,841 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Inc reported 18,990 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Andra Ap reported 91,800 shares stake. Netherlands-based Pggm Invs has invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 23.60% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.89 per share. ZION’s profit will be $198.53M for 10.50 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co. Inc. Cl A by 53,785 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $40.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 16,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,171 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai owns 9,335 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Life Of America has 0% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 370 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited, Wisconsin-based fund reported 18,109 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.02% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 101,262 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Park Avenue Secs Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 766,990 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Arizona State Retirement System owns 37,356 shares. Atlanta Cap Co L L C holds 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) or 16,300 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 6,400 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Stifel Fin has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 134,627 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

