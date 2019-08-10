Fsi Group Has Lowered Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $1.43 Million; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake Has Lifted by New England Research & Management Inc

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 52,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 270,920 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, down from 323,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 52.60 million shares traded or 5.92% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO BROADLY PULL BACK FROM CERTAIN MARGIN LENDING; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 15/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 19% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of a Form 8-K; 10/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 6.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by 241.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 15,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 22,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 6,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 4.21 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 29/03/2018 – `A VIEW’ WITHIN MPC SAID RATE CUT MAY BE NEEDED IF ECONOMY DIPS; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 15/03/2018 – NIGERIA MPC MEETING TO BE DELAYED BY WEEK TO 10 DAYS: GOVERNOR

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) by 3,175 shares to 11,975 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands & Home Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 7,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,350 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 32,894 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 650 shares. Tcw Grp Incorporated Inc owns 1.09M shares. 1St Source State Bank reported 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 125,291 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 979 shares. Condor has invested 0.24% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Kentucky Retirement reported 29,451 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 20,000 shares. Acropolis Inv Management Ltd Company has invested 0.31% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp reported 611,284 shares. Maple Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.67% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 104,170 are held by Adell Harriman And Carpenter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 688,579 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Trust has 13,326 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 1.23% or 27.92 million shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 14,952 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri reported 56,304 shares stake. Private Wealth owns 53,059 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Coe Cap Mgmt Limited holds 12,223 shares. Northern holds 0.69% or 100.79 million shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management stated it has 26,766 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding reported 35.79 million shares. Tuttle Tactical stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc invested in 29,297 shares. Associated Banc reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 73,500 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 38,954 shares. Clean Yield Group Incorporated reported 0% stake.