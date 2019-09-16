Fsi Group Has Lowered By $3.43 Million Its Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Holding; American Vanguard (AVD) Sentiment Is 1.37

American Vanguard Corp (AVD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.19, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 59 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 43 cut down and sold equity positions in American Vanguard Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 22.46 million shares, down from 22.68 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding American Vanguard Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 34 Increased: 41 New Position: 18.

Fsi Group Llc decreased Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) stake by 69.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fsi Group Llc sold 90,251 shares as Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW)’s stock declined 1.55%. The Fsi Group Llc holds 40,221 shares with $1.56M value, down from 130,472 last quarter. Pacwest Bancorp Del now has $4.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 1.14 million shares traded or 30.39% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $109,050 activity.

The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.73. About 139,415 shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) has declined 32.80% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AVD News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American Vanguard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVD); 28/03/2018 – American Vanguard at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.16; 09/03/2018 American Vanguard Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 08/05/2018 – American Vanguard 1Q EPS 16c; 23/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – American Vanguard 4Q EPS 28c

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $505.24 million. The firm makes and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. It has a 23.5 P/E ratio. American Vanguard Corporation distributes its products through national distribution companies and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices and sales force executives.

Cove Street Capital Llc holds 1.83% of its portfolio in American Vanguard Corporation for 919,261 shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 197,500 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 1.37% invested in the company for 187,575 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 1.01% in the stock. National Investment Services Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 32,818 shares.

Analysts await American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. AVD’s profit will be $6.64M for 19.01 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by American Vanguard Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Vanguard Corporation’s (NYSE:AVD) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $113.82 million for 10.06 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PACW shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.79% less from 101.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 24,767 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 56,699 shares. Whittier Trust has 0.01% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 8,711 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 7,368 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Nbw Lc stated it has 83,071 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.08% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Hollencrest Capital Mngmt stated it has 41,842 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc owns 123 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 34,069 shares. 22,510 are held by Utah Retirement Sys. Signaturefd Limited Com holds 0% or 383 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel stated it has 157,101 shares. 1,575 were accumulated by Lifeplan Finance Grp Inc Inc. Blackrock reported 14.83M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.