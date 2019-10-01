Fsi Group Has Lowered By $1.62 Million Its Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Position; Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Fsi Group Llc decreased Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) stake by 93.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fsi Group Llc sold 405,286 shares as Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK)’s stock declined 13.35%. The Fsi Group Llc holds 29,229 shares with $144,000 value, down from 434,515 last quarter. Republic First Bancorp Inc now has $251.85M valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 855 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc (MYD) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.49, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 17 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 15 sold and reduced their stakes in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 2.98 million shares, down from 3.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 14 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.12 million shares or 2.95% less from 27.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security National reported 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Prentiss Smith And invested in 17,000 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc owns 23,466 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 42,123 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp owns 14,680 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Provise Lc reported 0.01% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Pnc Financial Serv Gp accumulated 5,524 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 41,455 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 83,491 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 20,116 shares. Wellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 3.98 million shares or 0% of the stock.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $175,422 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $24,342 was bought by Flocco Theodore J JR. $14,026 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares were bought by Jacobs Lisa R.. 5,000 shares were bought by WILDSTEIN HARRIS, worth $24,850 on Thursday, May 16. The insider TIERNEY BRIAN bought $29,520. $24,167 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) was bought by Spevak Barry. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider MADONNA HARRY bought $51,017.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. for 22,375 shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc owns 16,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 27,003 shares. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 315,973 shares.

