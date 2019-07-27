Fsi Group Has Lifted Keycorp New (KEY) Position By $3.03 Million; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position By $693,977

Fsi Group Llc increased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 71.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fsi Group Llc acquired 201,905 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock declined 3.55%. The Fsi Group Llc holds 482,733 shares with $7.60M value, up from 280,828 last quarter. Keycorp New now has $18.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 7.60 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 20.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc acquired 16,139 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc holds 94,227 shares with $4.11 million value, up from 78,088 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $55.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD

Among 4 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. KeyCorp had 10 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 4. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Friday, June 21 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral” on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.05M were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Trexquant Invest LP accumulated 146,734 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0.33% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Oakbrook Ltd Co owns 97,300 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Co reported 0.76% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Argent Trust Communications invested 0.07% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Maltese Mgmt has 1.69M shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. 8.82M are owned by Bankshares Of Mellon Corp. Tocqueville Asset LP invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Heritage Mgmt owns 0.08% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 88,840 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 13,211 shares. Waddell And Reed Incorporated owns 0.15% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 3.74M shares. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.13% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 782,911 were accumulated by Mackenzie Financial Corporation. Bessemer Gp Incorporated invested in 0% or 30,324 shares.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “KeyBank addresses fraud incident, interest rates in call with investors – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KeyCorp Q2 reflects loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyCorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Friday, June 7. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $5000 target. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”.