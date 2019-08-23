Fsi Group Has Lifted Its Regions Finl New (RF) Stake; Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Sellers Increased By 18.07% Their Shorts

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) had an increase of 18.07% in short interest. THG’s SI was 455,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.07% from 385,700 shares previously. With 223,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)’s short sellers to cover THG’s short positions. The SI to Hanover Insurance Group Inc’s float is 1.13%. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 49,042 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 07/03/2018 The Hanover Introduces Online Tool, Allowing Agents to Quote, Bind and Issue Contractor’s Equipment Policies; 24/05/2018 – The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.57; 09/05/2018 – The Hanover recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Mid-Size Employers”; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of First Quarter Catastrophes; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative lnsurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Its Intl Specialty Business; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Declined to Provide Additional Details; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting Insured Drivers At Risk

Fsi Group Llc increased Regions Finl Corp New (RF) stake by 46.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fsi Group Llc acquired 94,258 shares as Regions Finl Corp New (RF)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Fsi Group Llc holds 295,124 shares with $4.18M value, up from 200,866 last quarter. Regions Finl Corp New now has $14.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 4.58 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Among 3 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Regions Financial has $19.5 highest and $17 lowest target. $17.75’s average target is 26.60% above currents $14.02 stock price. Regions Financial had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.26M shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 43,068 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Connor Clark Lunn Ltd has invested 0.04% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 1.39 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Sei Invs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 6.90M shares. Paradigm Fin Advsrs Ltd Llc has 10,750 shares. Bridgeway Cap holds 3.52M shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Todd Asset Ltd Llc has 0.4% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has invested 0.06% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Carlson LP reported 0.56% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.24 billion. It operates through four divisions: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. It has a 13.24 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.