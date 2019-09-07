Fsi Group Has Decreased Its Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Position by $2.12 Million as Market Value Rose; Lakewood Capital Management LP Trimmed Its State Str (STT) Stake as Shares Declined

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 87.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 132,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 18,283 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 150,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 573,667 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 185,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The hedge fund held 815,883 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.69M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 2.87 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q OPER EPS $1.62, EST. $1.59; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in McDermott; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 01/05/2018 – STATE STREET’S RON O’HANLEY SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL FEE REVENUE $2,363 MLN, UP 7.5 PCT; 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video); 29/03/2018 – CORRECTION State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $83.67M for 10.40 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Communications holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 371,741 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 865,456 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Group has 0.02% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Element Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 19,661 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 93,994 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 239,276 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 1.03M shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Incorporated reported 19,974 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Assetmark reported 1,309 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 195,046 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Corp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 198,319 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris Ca invested 0.01% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Fayerweather Charles has 0.68% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 6,600 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd owns 1.67M shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 9,896 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.08% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 944,736 shares. Bragg holds 0.1% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 11,442 shares. Moody Bancshares Trust Division has 470 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 0.16% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 3,703 shares. Parkside Bankshares And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 335 shares. Trustco Bancshares Corp N Y invested 0.59% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Fdx holds 17,602 shares. Weiss Multi owns 0.1% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 60,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.05% stake. Fifth Third Bank reported 61,115 shares. Franklin Res invested in 630,135 shares.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 28,200 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $215.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $547,995 activity. $353,010 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) was bought by O HANLEY RONALD P.