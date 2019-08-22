Fsi Group Has Decreased Its Holding in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by $325,000; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Flow Traders Us Has Trimmed by $940,562 Its Holding

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 75.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $892.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $18.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1804.98. About 1.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 09/04/2018 – Leading Academic Video Platform Brings Power of Machine Learning to the Classroom, Making Video Content Inclusive and Accessible; 19/04/2018 – Now Anyone Can Create Their Own Personalized Alexa Skill in Just Minutes; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: SOMEWHAT OF A MONOPSONY SITUATION WITH AMAZON; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Signals Slow Progress on Amazon Health Venture: TOPLive; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON MEDICAL GROUP IS SAID TO HAVE BEEN IN TALKS W/ AARP:CNBC; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 25/04/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could make a rival offer to buy Flipkart, the Indian newspaper reported

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 44.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 31,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 461,406 shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp reported 2.51 million shares stake. Nfc Invests Lc, Tennessee-based fund reported 23,695 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 59,359 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 6.53M shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Lc has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 569,844 shares. Millennium Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 962,092 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Oak Hill Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 5.39M shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 124 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Tn holds 43,692 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 498,986 shares. Schroder Investment Grp Inc holds 3.73M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Forest Hill Capital Llc stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $132.75M for 9.37 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Horizon National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In iShares Silver Trust And First Horizon National – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon included in 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon National Corp. to Host Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Here’s What The Street Is Saying As Retail Earnings Heat Up – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: TSLA, AAL, ALGN, DOW – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Deep Dive Into How Amazon Prime Members Shopped Prime Day – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Right On Target – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.97 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Et by 207,909 shares to 265,324 shares, valued at $13.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Europe Etf (IEV) by 53,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 174,790 are held by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc, Texas-based fund reported 15,650 shares. The New York-based Trb Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 3.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tanaka invested 3.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 1.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chase Investment Counsel invested 3.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hodges Cap Management invested in 1,035 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 766 were accumulated by Lau Associate Llc. Schnieders Capital Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 1,290 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 525 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Vestor Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dock Street Asset Mgmt Inc holds 10.23% or 16,819 shares. Hwg Hldgs Lp has 3,330 shares for 5.92% of their portfolio. America First Inv reported 25 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 22,197 shares or 6.76% of its portfolio.