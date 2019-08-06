Fsi Group Has Cut Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Position; ORHUB (ORHB) Shorts Raised By 785.71%

Fsi Group Llc decreased Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) stake by 94.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fsi Group Llc sold 102,429 shares as Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Fsi Group Llc holds 6,525 shares with $296,000 value, down from 108,954 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N A now has $7.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 3.06 million shares traded or 38.11% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018

ORHUB INC (OTCMKTS:ORHB) had an increase of 785.71% in short interest. ORHB’s SI was 6,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 785.71% from 700 shares previously. The stock increased 18.71% or $0.0159 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1009. About 460 shares traded. ORHub, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORHB) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for ORHub, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORHB) were recently published by: Midasletter.com, which released: “VIDEO: Planet 13 Holdings Inc (CNSX:PLTH) Worlds Largest Cannabis Dispensary – Midas Letter” on August 27, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “SinglePoint Is Simply Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” and published on February 27, 2018 is yet another important article.

ORHub, Inc. provides surgical software focusing on real-time surgical data analytics. The company has market cap of $15.43 million. The company's suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry, hospitals, patients, the government, and medical device vendors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides a cloud software solution that captures information before, during, and after surgery.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zions (ZION) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Expenses Increase – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zions (ZION) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This is Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zions Bancorporation had 8 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of ZION in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $391,888 activity. BLACKFORD DAVID E also sold $107,927 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares. Another trade for 5,169 shares valued at $259,205 was made by ALEXANDER BRUCE K on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $24,756 were sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.86 million for 9.64 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.