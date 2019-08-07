Fsi Group Has Cut Its Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Value Rose, Addenda Capital Has Lifted Stake

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 87.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 132,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 18,283 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 150,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 933,460 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 2,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 41,506 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 39,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.52. About 3.45M shares traded or 43.95% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $86.00 million for 10.38 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Invest Mngmt reported 283,741 shares stake. Dupont Management holds 20,840 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us invested in 70,958 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Qs Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 143,949 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 86,311 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 41,397 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of has invested 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 134,134 shares. Nordea Invest owns 289,249 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Skyline Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 584,287 shares. 230 were reported by Cwm Ltd Com. Principal Financial Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 977,871 shares. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 117,289 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 76,451 are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Md.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Umpqua Bank Wins The Celent Model Bank Of The Year Award For Customer Engagement – PRNewswire” published on April 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Umpqua Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:UMPQ – GlobeNewswire” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encouraging, If Choppy, Progress At Umpqua – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) CEO Cort O’Haver on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 39,780 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $44.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 39,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99M shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Industry Headwinds Would Have Weighed On Honeywell’s Q2 Results – Forbes” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.