Fsi Group Has Cut Bank Amer (BAC) Position; 5 Bullish Analysts Covering Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)

Among 7 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Cimarex Energy has $9000 highest and $5100 lowest target. $64.71’s average target is 38.77% above currents $46.63 stock price. Cimarex Energy had 18 analyst reports since May 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Bank of America. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Friday, September 20. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $6500 target. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Imperial Capital. See Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

20/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $64.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $57.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $64.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: In-Line Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $87.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $58.0000 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

Fsi Group Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 18.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fsi Group Llc sold 50,806 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Fsi Group Llc holds 220,114 shares with $6.38M value, down from 270,920 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $264.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Falls 40% This Year, BofA Leads; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 44% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 15 (Table); 27/03/2018 – VeriFone Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 15/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q TRADING REV. EX-DVA $4.1B, EST. $4.14B; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS $42 MLN PENALTY IS LARGEST NEW YORK STATE RECOVERY IN CONNECTION WITH AN ELECTRONIC TRADING INVESTIGATION; 22/05/2018 – BOFA NAMES MAYUR JETHWA HEAD OF EUROPEAN FIXED-INCOME TRADING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold Cimarex Energy Co. shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Fin Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 9,394 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 20,343 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 241,432 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset holds 77,600 shares. Korea Invest Corp reported 22,634 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Trust owns 462 shares. Td Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 91,164 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Incorporated. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 2,327 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 310 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 40 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 11,431 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Motco reported 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0% or 44,769 shares.

The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 1.40 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The company has market cap of $4.62 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved gas and oil reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. It has a 7.59 P/E ratio. The firm also owned interests in 3,094 net productive gas and oil wells.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.34 billion for 10.43 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.70’s average target is 11.74% above currents $28.37 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform” on Friday, September 6. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 4. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 18. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. Wood upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3600 target in Friday, July 26 report. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold”.