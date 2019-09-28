Fsi Group Decreased Position in Keycorp New (KEY) by $7.75 Million as Market Value Rose; Signia Capital Management Holding in Zagg (ZAGG) Decreased as Share Price Declined

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 94.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 455,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 26,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $479,000, down from 482,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 7.69M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 22.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 84,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 284,962 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 369,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14M market cap company. The stock increased 5.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 532,782 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 05/04/2018 – mophie announces charge stream pad+ for universal high-speed wireless charging; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zagg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAGG); 07/03/2018 – ZAGG 4Q EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC QTRLY NET SALES OF $176.9 MLN, A 54% INCREASE COMPARED TO $114.9 MLN; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES IN LOW TO MID 30’S RANGE; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG INC – REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 11, 2023, SUBJECT TO EARLY TERMINATION IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT; 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ZAGG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 6.33% more from 21.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 19,009 shares or 0% of the stock. 39,985 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Co. Da Davidson & Company holds 26,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tieton Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 3.41% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Teton Advsrs Inc has 0.06% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 90,630 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 56,370 shares. Awm Inv stated it has 0.08% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Fmr Ltd Company accumulated 2.21M shares. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Amer Interest Gru accumulated 17,837 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 25,462 shares. D E Shaw And Company Inc has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 48,208 shares.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $80.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rtw Retailwinds Inc by 365,816 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 376,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (NYSE:RM).

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ZAGG to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on March 12, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ZAGG Announces CFO Transition Nasdaq:ZAGG – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does ZAGG Inc’s (NASDAQ:ZAGG) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Judging ZAGG Inc’s (NASDAQ:ZAGG) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) At US$8.10? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 17.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ZAGG’s profit will be $12.03 million for 3.79 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by ZAGG Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -566.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adirondack Co reported 542 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Vident Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 24,653 shares. 19,100 are owned by Bouchey Fincl Limited. Old Fincl Bank In invested 0.15% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Raymond James Associates holds 0.03% or 1.14 million shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.76 million shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 43,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 2.35 million shares. Parkside Retail Bank & holds 0.01% or 1,210 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 32,924 shares. 11,001 are held by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 9.79 million shares or 0.07% of the stock.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Key shareholder urges Callon Petroleum to pursue sale – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “KeyCorp CEO Beth Mooney will retire in May 2020, to be succeeded by Chris Gorman – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Square competition concerns rise as key customer leaves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.