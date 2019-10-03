Fsi Group Decreased Its Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) as Market Value Rose; Gemmer Asset Management Boosted Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Position by $1.16 Million; Share Value Rose

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 50,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 220,114 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.38M, down from 270,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 48.53M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – Bank of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards Mon, 26 Mar 2018 13:02:00 +0000; 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Bofa not pushing for investment banking for China; 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Add 300 Advisers in Expansion of Merrill Edge; 21/03/2018 – BOFA FINDS `CORE CAUSE’ OF LOSS WAS OUTSIDE OF THE BANK; 15/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS AMENDS IPO FILING TO ADD MERRILL LYNCH AS UNDERWRITER; 23/03/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – BANK OF AMERICA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SYNDICATE OF LENDERS PROVIDING FINANCING FOR RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $220.82. About 26.50M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 01/05/2018 – A bunch of Apple suppliers have reported financial results that hint at slowing smartphone orders; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Cuts Iphone Estimates Just Before Apple’s Earnings Report — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – MacRumors: Apple’s Upcoming 5.8-inch OLED iPhone Could Be Cheaper Than iPhone X; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Microsoft’s 2 Biggest Announcements on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s Streaming Strategy Is The Ultimate Magic Trick – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Welcome To The Bank Of Apple – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $373.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 23,136 shares to 7,679 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Telephone & Tele (NYSE:T) by 26,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,160 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust (SCZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Adage Prtn Group Inc Ltd has 2.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5.33M shares. United Kingdom-based Parus (Uk) Ltd has invested 2.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fruth Investment Mgmt owns 10,994 shares. Amg Tru Savings Bank reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Riverhead Limited Liability Co has invested 2.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 433,353 are owned by Da Davidson And. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited stated it has 2.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Cap Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 73,072 shares. Franklin Street Nc accumulated 162,437 shares. Ruffer Llp invested in 60,430 shares. Fayez Sarofim & has 4.61M shares for 4.72% of their portfolio. 16,110 are held by Herald Invest Management Ltd. S R Schill & Associates holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,632 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd holds 190,497 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rising Yields Are Helping Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “2 Bank Stocks Hit With Pre-Fed Bear Notes – Schaeffers Research” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “These local companies named finalists in NC Technology Association’s awards – Charlotte Business Journal” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America: Still My Second Pick In The Banking Space – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intll Value Advisers Lc holds 10.62% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 9.47M shares. Coe Ltd Liability Co holds 0.39% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 12,223 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.02% or 12,436 shares in its portfolio. 151,393 were accumulated by Pinnacle Prtn Inc. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 60.06M shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Lourd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Snow Capital LP owns 3.68% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.93 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.34M shares. Regent Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 155,048 shares. Stearns Services Group Inc has 36,687 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Med reported 38,285 shares. Haverford Trust Company holds 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 38,841 shares. St Germain D J Company has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 11.29M shares. Bainco Investors holds 1.6% or 350,056 shares.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $84.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 46,637 shares to 205,607 shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 133,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).