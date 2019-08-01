Fsi Group Cut Stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) as Shares Rose; Ryder Sys (R) Shares Declined While Pacific Heights Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (R) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ryder Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.26. About 1.20M shares traded or 143.39% up from the average. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 04/05/2018 – Ryder Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/04/2018 – Golf-Mcllroy braced for Ryder Cup reunion in battle with Reed; 06/04/2018 – Golf-Ryder Cup warrior Reed ready to fly solo for Augusta glory; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – 2018 GAAP EPS FORECAST INCLUDES A ONE-TIME TRANSITION TAX ADJUSTMENT OF $0.57; 05/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Ryder Cup is set to return in 2028; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Cites Tax Reform-Related Adjustment and UK Goodwill Impairment Charge for Revised Outlook; 26/03/2018 – Ryder First Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Will Be Required to Increase the Provisional Estimate Related to the One-Time Transition Tax Associated With Tax Reform; 16/05/2018 – Ryder at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 22; 07/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 44.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 31,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 4.02 million shares traded or 18.50% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.25 million for 9.76 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc) has invested 0.02% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2.50M shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc has 3.48 million shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited invested in 133,695 shares or 0% of the stock. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd, Delaware-based fund reported 38,065 shares. Amer Intll Grp Incorporated Incorporated owns 634,848 shares. Bb&T Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 19,059 shares. Prudential Finance Inc accumulated 1.25M shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Cibc Markets owns 10,570 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Shelton has 330 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Connable Office Inc owns 26,211 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 131,370 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 67,335 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). 872,647 were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Co. 12,698 are owned by Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc. Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). 15,543 were reported by Ameritas Prns Incorporated. Farmers & Merchants Investments accumulated 0.01% or 1,620 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd invested 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). 31,700 are held by Macquarie Gru Ltd. Boston owns 18,980 shares.