Fsi Group Continues to Hold Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION); Private Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 196.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 12,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 19,319 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $888,000, up from 6,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 1.54 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) by 94.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 175,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 362,244 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.68M, up from 186,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 1.64 million shares traded or 12.11% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $84.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 16,705 shares to 197,121 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 25,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,131 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Zions Bancorporation (ZION) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zions (ZION) Down 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zions (ZION) Down 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.