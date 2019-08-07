Fsi Group Boosted Its Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake; Eaton Vance Management Upped By $302,160 Its Realpage (RP) Position

Eaton Vance Management increased Realpage Inc (RP) stake by 1.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management acquired 5,036 shares as Realpage Inc (RP)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 473,068 shares with $28.71M value, up from 468,032 last quarter. Realpage Inc now has $5.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.82. About 531,951 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64

Fsi Group Llc increased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stake by 32.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fsi Group Llc acquired 73,306 shares as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s stock rose 4.18%. The Fsi Group Llc holds 297,091 shares with $7.49 million value, up from 223,785 last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now has $20.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 4.78 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $21.68 AT QTR END, FLAT FROM 4Q17 AND UP 8% FROM 1Q17; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CEO SAYS REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE UPPER END OF REVISED ROTCE TARGET -CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Selects Mitch Feiger as Chmn and CEO for Chicago Region; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME OF $999 MLN UP 6% FROM 1Q17; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third (FITB) Fifth Third to Acquire MB Financial Conference (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income to Common Shareholders of $689 Million, or $0.97 Per Diluted Share; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – 2 MEMBERS OF MB FINANCIAL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN FIFTH THIRD BANCORP BOARD; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – SEES COST SAVINGS FROM CONSOLIDATION OF SOME BACK OFFICE LOCATIONS, ABOUT 20% COMBINED CHICAGO BRANCHES FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOARD TO EXPAND TO 14 MEMBERS THROUGH THE ADDITION OF TWO DIRECTORS FROM MB FINANCIAL

Among 8 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp had 16 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3400 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 9. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $3200 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Wood. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, March 13. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, June 4 report.

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What to Expect From Fifth Third (FITB) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fifth Third (FITB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : KO, UTX, LMT, KMB, BIIB, SHW, TRV, PCAR, CNC, SWK, RCI, FITB – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cincinnati stocks plummet as markets fall on China trade war – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RealPage Becomes Oversold (RP) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Share Price Increased 290% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RealPage (RP) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ProQR Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RealPage Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $50.37 million activity. Another trade for 150,000 shares valued at $8.42M was made by Seren Capital – Ltd. on Tuesday, June 4.

Among 6 analysts covering Realpage (NASDAQ:RP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Realpage had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Benchmark maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 25.

