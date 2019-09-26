FSB Bancorp Inc. (FSBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSB Bancorp Inc. 18 3.18 N/A 0.04 528.29 Valley National Bancorp 10 3.86 N/A 0.96 11.69

Table 1 demonstrates FSB Bancorp Inc. and Valley National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Valley National Bancorp appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FSB Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. FSB Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Valley National Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us FSB Bancorp Inc. and Valley National Bancorp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Valley National Bancorp 0.00% 7.9% 0.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.19% of FSB Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.9% of Valley National Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.4% of FSB Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Valley National Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FSB Bancorp Inc. 6.69% -0.22% 9.71% 4.17% 7.81% 8.76% Valley National Bancorp 1.36% 3.05% 8.67% 7.2% -5.34% 25.68%

For the past year FSB Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Valley National Bancorp

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Valley National Bancorp beats FSB Bancorp Inc.

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, NOW, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit. It originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans. The company also offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece, New York, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities, such as fixed rate investments, federal funds, and interest-bearing deposits with banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance; and health care equipment and other commercial equipment leases, as well as general aviation aircraft loans and commercial equipment leases, and real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 209 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.