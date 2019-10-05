FSB Bancorp Inc. (FSBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSB Bancorp Inc. 17 0.00 1.43M 0.04 528.29 M&T Bank Corporation 152 1.77 119.86M 12.87 12.76

Table 1 highlights FSB Bancorp Inc. and M&T Bank Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. M&T Bank Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to FSB Bancorp Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. FSB Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than M&T Bank Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSB Bancorp Inc. 8,323,632.13% 0% 0% M&T Bank Corporation 79,011,206.33% 12.9% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for FSB Bancorp Inc. and M&T Bank Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FSB Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 M&T Bank Corporation 1 5 2 2.25

Competitively the consensus target price of M&T Bank Corporation is $173.38, which is potential 12.55% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FSB Bancorp Inc. and M&T Bank Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.19% and 85.2%. Insiders held roughly 7.4% of FSB Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of M&T Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FSB Bancorp Inc. 6.69% -0.22% 9.71% 4.17% 7.81% 8.76% M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76%

For the past year FSB Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than M&T Bank Corporation.

Summary

On 12 of the 13 factors M&T Bank Corporation beats FSB Bancorp Inc.

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, NOW, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit. It originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans. The company also offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece, New York, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.