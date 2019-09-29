FSB Bancorp Inc. (FSBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Both FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) and CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSB Bancorp Inc. 17 0.00 1.41M 0.04 528.29 CNB Financial Corporation 28 0.00 14.26M 2.21 12.79

Demonstrates FSB Bancorp Inc. and CNB Financial Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. CNB Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than FSB Bancorp Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. FSB Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than CNB Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us FSB Bancorp Inc. and CNB Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSB Bancorp Inc. 8,192,911.10% 0% 0% CNB Financial Corporation 51,554,591.47% 12.9% 1.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both FSB Bancorp Inc. and CNB Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 21.19% and 44.8% respectively. 7.4% are FSB Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of CNB Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FSB Bancorp Inc. 6.69% -0.22% 9.71% 4.17% 7.81% 8.76% CNB Financial Corporation 0.64% 2.25% -0.14% 9.72% -7.96% 22.96%

For the past year FSB Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than CNB Financial Corporation

Summary

CNB Financial Corporation beats FSB Bancorp Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, NOW, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit. It originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans. The company also offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece, New York, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The companyÂ’s principal products and services comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiaries, maintains investments in debt and equity securities; provides credit life and disability insurance products; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured and secured loans that are primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated 32 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; 9 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in central Ohio; and 1 loan production office in Buffalo, New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.