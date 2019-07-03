FSB Bancorp Inc. (FSBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Both FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) and Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSB Bancorp Inc. 17 3.19 N/A 0.04 495.14 Bar Harbor Bankshares 25 3.47 N/A 2.08 12.59

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for FSB Bancorp Inc. and Bar Harbor Bankshares. Bar Harbor Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than FSB Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. FSB Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Bar Harbor Bankshares, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has FSB Bancorp Inc. and Bar Harbor Bankshares’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 8.9% 0.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.19% of FSB Bancorp Inc. shares and 48.5% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.4% of FSB Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Bar Harbor Bankshares’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FSB Bancorp Inc. 0.06% -0.17% 8.08% -3.67% 7.64% 1.94% Bar Harbor Bankshares -3.96% 1.71% 5.22% 1.2% -10.85% 16.85%

For the past year FSB Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Bar Harbor Bankshares

Summary

Bar Harbor Bankshares beats on 8 of the 9 factors FSB Bancorp Inc.

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, NOW, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit. It originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans. The company also offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece, New York, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.