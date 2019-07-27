FSB Bancorp, Inc. (FSBC) Touches $17.91 Formed H&S; Transcat (TRNS) Has 1.72 Sentiment

Transcat Inc (TRNS) investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.58, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 31 funds started new or increased holdings, while 18 sold and trimmed stock positions in Transcat Inc. The funds in our database reported: 4.37 million shares, up from 4.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Transcat Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 15.

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $172.07 million. It operates in two divisions, Service and Distribution. It has a 23.82 P/E ratio. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 32,016 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) has risen 46.73% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 5.08% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. for 395,892 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 241,906 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.67% invested in the company for 340,398 shares. The Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Partners Llc has invested 0.55% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 300,000 shares.