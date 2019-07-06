FSB Bancorp, Inc. (FSBC) Touches $17.53 Formed H&S; D-E Shaw & Company Has Cut Its Kla (KLAC) Stake

FSB Bancorp, Inc. (FSBC) formed inverse H&S with $18.06 target or 3.00% above today’s $17.53 share price. FSB Bancorp, Inc. (FSBC) has $34.02M valuation. It closed at $17.53 lastly. It is down 7.64% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical FSBC News: 23/04/2018 DJ FSB Bancorp Inc (New York), Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSBC)

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Kla (KLAC) stake by 19.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 157,102 shares as Kla (KLAC)’s stock rose 2.29%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 643,043 shares with $76.79 million value, down from 800,145 last quarter. Kla now has $19.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $117.9. About 794,629 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q REV. $1.02B, EST. $1B; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 1.11M shares to 1.44 million valued at $239.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT) stake by 55,323 shares and now owns 77,645 shares. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. KLA-Tencor had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of KLAC in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Cowen & Co. Deutsche Bank maintained KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) rating on Monday, February 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $115 target. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. UBS maintained KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan initiated KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brown Capital Mngmt has 0.05% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Westchester Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.1% or 23,190 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc has 7,998 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management reported 0% stake. Amer International Grp has invested 1.92% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 5,130 were reported by Private Advisor Gru Ltd Com. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Epoch Invest Partners has invested 0.04% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Fort Limited Partnership, a Maryland-based fund reported 102 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc owns 40,959 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Syntal Capital Prns Ltd Com stated it has 5,488 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 9,987 were reported by Stoneridge Prtnrs Ltd Com. South Dakota Council has 0.03% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 613,113 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.26% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Analysts await KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 22.97% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.22 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $276.37M for 17.24 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by KLA-Tencor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.