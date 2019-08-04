FSB Bancorp, Inc. (FSBC) Touches $17.31 Formed H&S; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)

Among 5 analysts covering Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Saputo Inc. had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by National Bank Canada. GMP Securities maintained Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) rating on Monday, February 25. GMP Securities has “Hold” rating and $43.5 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SAP in report on Sunday, February 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Desjardins Securities. As per Sunday, February 24, the company rating was maintained by IBC. See Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) latest ratings:

25/02/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $43.5 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $46 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $47 Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $47 Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $44 Maintain

FSB Bancorp, Inc. (FSBC) formed inverse H&S with $18.18 target or 5.00% above today’s $17.31 share price. FSB Bancorp, Inc. (FSBC) has $33.59M valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.31. About 3,675 shares traded or 110.12% up from the average. FSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) has risen 7.81% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FSBC News: 23/04/2018 DJ FSB Bancorp Inc (New York), Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSBC)

More notable recent Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Holistic Look At Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hitachi Vantara’s Pentaho 8.3 Facilitates DataOps Across Edge-to-Multicloud Environments – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Edited Transcript of OTEX.TO earnings conference call or presentation 1-Aug-19 9:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Income – February 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Aug 02, 2019 – Comerica Bank Buys CDW Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Bemis Co Inc – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 337,274 shares traded. Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 27/04/2018 – Uneecops Technologies Receives ‘Net New Name Partner of the Year Award 2017’ by SAP; 25/04/2018 – ExceleratedS2P Receives SAP® Ariba EMEA North Partner of the Year Award; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 03/05/2018 – HireRight Solution Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting Solutions; 22/05/2018 – XITING Announces a New Release of the Xiting Authorizations Management Suite (XAMS) with Enhancements Including Machine Learning, GDPR Compliance, and SAP License Optimization; 26/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: South Africa investigates US$60 million SAP contract; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 20/03/2018 – SAP® Predictive Analytics, Application Edition, Powers Intelligent Enterprises; 12/03/2018 – SAP COMMENTS ON NEW AFRICA MD IN EMAIL

Saputo Inc. produces, markets, and distributes various dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Australia. The company has market cap of $15.62 billion. It offers a range of cheese products, such as mozzarella, American-style, specialty cheeses, cheddar, fine cheeses, and other cheeses; butter; and dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products, including cream and creamers, ice cream mixes, whipping creams, aerosol whipped toppings, iced coffee, and value-added milks, as well as cultured products, such as sour cream and cottage cheese. It has a 20.74 P/E ratio. The firm also provides dairy ingredients, including whey powder, whey protein concentrates, and dairy ingredient blends; and fluid milk, cream, yogurt, sour creams, cottage cheese, and ice cream mixes, as well as other dairy and non-dairy products, such as flavored creams, dips, and flavored coffee whiteners.