FSB Bancorp Inc. (FSBC) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) Comparison side by side

FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSB Bancorp Inc. 18 3.24 N/A 0.04 528.29 The First of Long Island Corporation 22 4.84 N/A 1.62 13.70

Table 1 demonstrates FSB Bancorp Inc. and The First of Long Island Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The First of Long Island Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than FSB Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. FSB Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than The First of Long Island Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides FSB Bancorp Inc. and The First of Long Island Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The First of Long Island Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.19% of FSB Bancorp Inc. shares and 55.3% of The First of Long Island Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.4% of FSB Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of The First of Long Island Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FSB Bancorp Inc. 6.69% -0.22% 9.71% 4.17% 7.81% 8.76% The First of Long Island Corporation 1.24% 4.44% -2.98% 6.35% -5.87% 10.88%

For the past year FSB Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The First of Long Island Corporation.

Summary

The First of Long Island Corporation beats FSB Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, NOW, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit. It originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans. The company also offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece, New York, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.