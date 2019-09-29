FSB Bancorp Inc. (FSBC) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Contrasting side by side

Both FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSB Bancorp Inc. 17 0.00 1.41M 0.04 528.29 M&T Bank Corporation 151 1.84 119.86M 12.87 12.76

Table 1 demonstrates FSB Bancorp Inc. and M&T Bank Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. M&T Bank Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than FSB Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. FSB Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than M&T Bank Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us FSB Bancorp Inc. and M&T Bank Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSB Bancorp Inc. 8,192,911.10% 0% 0% M&T Bank Corporation 79,345,955.25% 12.9% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

FSB Bancorp Inc. and M&T Bank Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FSB Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 M&T Bank Corporation 1 4 2 2.29

Meanwhile, M&T Bank Corporation’s consensus target price is $173.57, while its potential upside is 9.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.19% of FSB Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.2% of M&T Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% are FSB Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of M&T Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FSB Bancorp Inc. 6.69% -0.22% 9.71% 4.17% 7.81% 8.76% M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76%

For the past year FSB Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than M&T Bank Corporation.

Summary

M&T Bank Corporation beats on 12 of the 13 factors FSB Bancorp Inc.

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, NOW, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit. It originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans. The company also offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece, New York, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.