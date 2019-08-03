FSB Bancorp Inc. (FSBC) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.19% of FSB Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand FSB Bancorp Inc. has 7.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has FSB Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting FSB Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FSB Bancorp Inc. N/A 18 528.29 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

FSB Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for FSB Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FSB Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 98.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FSB Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FSB Bancorp Inc. 6.69% -0.22% 9.71% 4.17% 7.81% 8.76% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year FSB Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than FSB Bancorp Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

FSB Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors FSB Bancorp Inc.’s peers beat FSB Bancorp Inc.

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, NOW, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit. It originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans. The company also offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece, New York, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.