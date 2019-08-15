FS KKR Capital (FSK) to pay $0.19 on Oct 2, 2019; Shorts at Hollyfrontier (HFC) Lowered By 10.49%

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is expected to pay $0.19 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:FSK) shareholders before Sep 17, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. FS KKR Capital Corp’s current price of $5.65 translates into 3.36% yield. FS KKR Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 18, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 2.46 million shares traded or 42.62% up from the average. FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has declined 28.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.23% the S&P500.

Hollyfrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) had a decrease of 10.49% in short interest. HFC’s SI was 5.54 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.49% from 6.19 million shares previously. With 2.23M avg volume, 3 days are for Hollyfrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC)’s short sellers to cover HFC’s short positions. The SI to Hollyfrontier Corporation’s float is 3.27%. The stock decreased 5.79% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 2.44 million shares traded or 21.63% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.29 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and HEP. It has a 8.25 P/E ratio. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity. MYERS FRANKLIN bought $124,300 worth of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HollyFrontier Corporation shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd stated it has 7,475 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.17% or 231,153 shares. Caxton Assocs L P reported 23,400 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 136,842 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L L P Nc invested 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 8,610 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny, a New York-based fund reported 117,782 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.05% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Bowling Management Lc reported 0.34% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 2.83M are owned by Northern Trust. Icon Advisers Company has 29,821 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division has 0.08% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Paloma Prns Mngmt Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Gibraltar Mngmt reported 55,644 shares stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Hollyfrontier Corp has $83 highest and $45 lowest target. $62.86’s average target is 41.96% above currents $44.28 stock price. Hollyfrontier Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 3. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development firm specializing in investments in debt securities. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It has a 2.81 P/E ratio. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.