FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

This is a contrast between FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.50 N/A 2.26 2.72 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FS KKR Capital Corp. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares and 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.59% -0.08% 0.64% -3.74% -10.31% 3.26%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. was more bullish than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.